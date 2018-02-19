For the last 13 years, Elsa Lumsden has been giving female inmates a second chance at life with an unusually beautiful set of skills.

Lumsden is the mastermind behind the Beauty Therapy course at Central California Women’s Facility (CCWF).

In the course, the women are taught how to cut hair, shape eyebrows, give manicures, and apply makeup. Once the inmates complete over 1,600 hours of training, they can apply to the state board for a cosmetology license.

This course does not just offer them a chance at work outside of prison – it also gives them hope and inspiration for a more beautiful life.

“These life skills have changed me. I came from nothing to something,” said one of the participants. “I had zero self-esteem, I had zero confidence, I didn’t believe in myself. These life skills have given me hope. I am confident in what I do.”

(WATCH the inspiring video below)

