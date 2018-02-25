Convicts Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Home
Tags
Convicts
Tag: Convicts
Man Leaves Jail To Find No One Will Hire Him So He Starts Business And John Legend Lends A Hand
Feb 25, 2018
Celebrities
Beauty Therapy Course Gives Prison Inmates Skills to Make Up a Beautiful Life
Feb 19, 2018
Inspiring
Texas Inmates Pool Funds to Donate $53,000 For Hurricane Harvey Relief
Oct 12, 2017
USA
Ex-prisoner En Route to Job Interview Takes Shirt Off Back to Save Man’s Life
Jul 14, 2017
Heroes
Wrongfully Convicted Man Holds No Grudge After Spending 24 Years in Prison: “I feel wonderful”
May 27, 2017
Inspiring
Alabama’s Republican Governor Just Helped Thousands of Felons Get Their Voting Rights Back
May 26, 2017
USA
Why This Prison Created Father-Daughter Dances for Inmates
Mar 25, 2017
USA
Transcendental Meditation Reduces Trauma
Jan 17, 2017
Health
Organizations Learn Cheap Tattoo Removal to Help Inmates Get Jobs
Jan 15, 2017
USA
Jailed Youth Now Have Hope Competing in Olympics of Math
Nov 7, 2016
World
Inmates Reduce Sentence by Growing Thriving Gardens for Charity
Oct 4, 2016
World
Prisoners Can Reduce Jail Time by Helping Street Dogs
Aug 12, 2016
World
French Restaurant Hires Exclusively Ex-Cons Who Want Culinary Training
Mar 31, 2016
USA
Alaska Inmates Find Identity in Orchestra
Dec 4, 2012
Arts & Leisure
New Miss America Heals Family Pain of Prison
Jan 17, 2012
Inspiring
Nun Gives Prison Moms Second Chance
Oct 26, 2010
Inspiring
Nun Gives Prison Moms Second Chance
Oct 26, 2010
Most Popular
Homes for Convicted Prostitutes Transforming Women’s Lives
Apr 13, 2006
Inspiring
Maximum-Security Prisoners Knit for Needy Children
Apr 5, 2002
Inspiring
