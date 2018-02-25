 Convicts Archives - Good News Network
Man Leaves Jail To Find No One Will Hire Him So He Starts Business And John Legend Lends A Hand

Celebrities

Beauty Therapy Course Gives Prison Inmates Skills to Make Up a Beautiful Life

Inspiring

Texas Inmates Pool Funds to Donate $53,000 For Hurricane Harvey Relief

USA

Ex-prisoner En Route to Job Interview Takes Shirt Off Back to Save Man’s Life

Heroes

Wrongfully Convicted Man Holds No Grudge After Spending 24 Years in Prison: “I feel wonderful”

Inspiring

Alabama’s Republican Governor Just Helped Thousands of Felons Get Their Voting Rights Back

USA

Why This Prison Created Father-Daughter Dances for Inmates

USA

Transcendental Meditation Reduces Trauma

Health

Organizations Learn Cheap Tattoo Removal to Help Inmates Get Jobs

USA

Jailed Youth Now Have Hope Competing in Olympics of Math

World

Inmates Reduce Sentence by Growing Thriving Gardens for Charity

World

Prisoners Can Reduce Jail Time by Helping Street Dogs

World

French Restaurant Hires Exclusively Ex-Cons Who Want Culinary Training

USA
violin-strad-japanese-ladyblunt

Alaska Inmates Find Identity in Orchestra

Arts & Leisure
Miss Wisconsin Laura Kaeppeler -pageant photo

New Miss America Heals Family Pain of Prison

Inspiring
nun-helps-convict-moms

Nun Gives Prison Moms Second Chance

Inspiring
Homes for Convicted Prostitutes Transforming Women’s Lives

Inspiring
knitting tatoo knitter-Flickr-tadt3-CC

Maximum-Security Prisoners Knit for Needy Children

Inspiring

