Boy Becomes the Pied Piper of Patriotism For Thousands of Graves

When this young boy was alarmed to find a red flag – or lack thereof – in his grandfather’s cemetery, he started working tirelessly to fix it.

Preston Sharp was visiting the grave of his grandfather at McDonald’s Cemetery in Redding, California for Veteran’s Day two years ago when he noticed a total absence of flags, markers, or flowers on any of the veteran’s headstones.

In the video below, Preston’s mother explained how she lectured him, saying: “If you’re going to complain about something, you’re going to have to do something about it or let it go.’ And he’s like, ‘Well, I’m going to do something about it, Mom.’”

Preston, who was 10 years old at the time, started what would become a movement that was much bigger than just him.

The youth started by picking up odd jobs in the neighborhood so he could buy dozens of small American flags and flowers. When he placed one of each on every grave in McDonald’s Cemetery, he then moved onto the next veteran cemetery. And then the next. And then the next.

Preston then started a GoFundMe page to help pay for enough flags and flowers for every veteran cemetery between Redding and Sacramento.

The campaign has raised a little over $30,000 for Preston’s mission – and he’s been joined by hundreds of other volunteers along the way.

To date, Preston has placed over 17,500 flags. No matter if it’s rain or shine, the youth is insistent on honoring the people who fought for his country – and he doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon.

