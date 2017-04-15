Brave UPS Driver Rushes Into Burning Home to Save Family
The UPS slogan, “What can brown do for you”, was never so relevant as when this driver promptly delivered a family from disaster.
Paul Pereira was on the last stop of his route in Haverhill, Massachusetts when he noticed smoke pouring from the door of a nearby household.
Brian Lavender, his wife, and daughter were upstairs at the time of the blaze, but had reportedly thought the smell was coming from a neighbor’s barbecue.
Pereira then grabbed a garden hose and started attacking the fire. By the time the firefighters arrived, the worst was extinguished.
The cause of the fire is a mystery, but one thing is for sure: the damage could have been much worse if the man from “United Problem Solvers” hadn’t jumped into action,
(WATCH the video below)
The neighbors just stood around and watched? Even videoing it? Nobody called this neighbor? Knocked on the door? Just watched? How truly, truly awful.s
