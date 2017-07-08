Remember Britney Spears? She Just Donated Heaps of Cash to Child Cancer Treatment Culture

Britney Spears has now staked a more nobel claim to fame.

The beloved pop icon reportedly donated over $1 million to the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation with funds raised on her “Piece of Me” tour in 2013.

“There are many things I’ve done in my career that I am proud of, but none more than this,” Spears said in a statement. “The fact that I was able to use my celebrity status to raise the money to build this incredible facility to help sick children and their families when they need it the most not only brings many tears to my eyes, but really brings tremendous meaning to this amazing journey that I have been on.”

“My aunt Sandra died of cancer and I know the devastating effects that this terrible disease brings upon its victims and their loved ones, but when it happens to innocent young children, there’s literally nothing I can think of worse than that,” continued the star. “I’m just glad that I can help in some small way. I want to thank the NCCF for the amazing work they do on a daily basis and I look forward to being there to officially open the Britney Spears Campus of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation in the fall.”

