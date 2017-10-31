Cardboard Sign Secures Job For Determined Unemployed Man
We are all familiar with the poor folks standing on the side of the road with signs asking for change – but this guy is in the news for standing on the side of the road with a sign asking for a job.
Nathan Campbell has spent the last six months sending his resume and cover letter to prospective places of employment in hopes of landing an interview. After applying to over a dozen different positions, however, the 22-year-old says that he either got “no response or a negative response”.
The young laborer then grabbed a cardboard sign and scribbled “Please give me a job!” in black marker.
With the sign in hand, he stood on the side of the road in Ayrshire, Scotland and waited for a response.
Over the course of 30 minutes, Campbell received five different business cards from intrigued drivers. By the end of the week, he had landed a construction job with McTaggart Civils.
“The whole sitting in the house and going through the same stuff every day drove me up the walls and I thought I had to do something,” Campbell told The Scottish Sun. “Just making that one small move has made a massive difference.
“I would definitely say to people to put themselves out there.”
