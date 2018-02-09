Employment Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Tag: Employment
Simon (Sinek) Says: If You Want to Be a Good Leader, Make People Feel Safe
Feb 9, 2018
Good Business
Men on Norway’s Soccer Team Take Wage Cut So Women Players Earn Equal Pay (They Already Win More)
Feb 4, 2018
Sports
Octavia Spencer Says Jessica Chastain Helped Her Make Five Times Her Asking Salary
Jan 29, 2018
Celebrities
After Denver Hired Homeless People to Perform Day Labor For the City, More Than 100 Landed Regular Jobs
Jan 24, 2018
USA
Los Angeles is Searching for a Graphic Designer With a Hilarious Help Wanted Ad
Jan 22, 2018
Laughs
Instead of Firing Illiterate Employees, Company Teaches Them How to Read
Jan 11, 2018
Business
Check Out the Crappy First Jobs for Elon Musk, Taylor Swift and Madonna
Nov 4, 2017
Celebrities
US Unemployment Rate Falls to 4.1%, Lowest in 17 Years
Nov 4, 2017
USA
When Girl Asks For a Day Off For Dad, Google Gives Her Something Better #TBT
Nov 2, 2017
Business
Cardboard Sign Secures Job For Determined Unemployed Man
Oct 31, 2017
Inspiring
Cutest Job Title: Dog Who Works At Post Office is Official Stamp Licker
Oct 5, 2017
Animals
When Pizza Man’s Car Breaks Down, He Doggedly Delivers Pizza on Foot
Aug 1, 2017
Inspiring
People in High Stress Jobs Should Be Given Video Gaming Breaks, Says Research
Jul 30, 2017
Health
Detroit Just Hired 8,000 Youths for Summer Jobs
Jul 6, 2017
USA
Man With Cerebral Palsy Lands Dream Job
Jul 4, 2017
Inspiring
Congressman is So Happy Over City’s New Minimum Wage, He Whips Out Guitar to Celebrate
Jul 3, 2017
USA
Renewable Energy Now Employs Almost 10M People Worldwide
May 29, 2017
World
Company is Offering to Retrain Coal Miners as Wind Farmers For Free
May 26, 2017
USA
Watch Hearing-impaired Coworker Surprised by Special Birthday Song
May 17, 2017
Inspiring
Delivery Man Brings Pizza to Passenger Aboard Stalled Train
May 16, 2017
Inspiring
