Check Out This Recently-Spotted White Dolphin – it May Be the Only...

Check Out This Recently-Spotted White Dolphin – it May Be the Only One of its Kind Photo of the Day by Good News Network

This rare albino dolphin was spotted during a whale watching tour, and scientists are delighted to find that it is healthy and in good physical form.

LOOK: Scientist Wants to Name This Cute Octopus Species “Adorabilis”

The dolphin was seen swimming with its mother a few miles offshore by the Blue Ocean Whale Watch company two weeks ago.

“Albinism in the wild is incredibly rare, and I believe this is the only known albino Risso’s dolphin in the eastern Pacific,” Cummings told Live Science. “Albino animals may be more prone to skin problems because there’s no melanin to protect the skin from UV [ultraviolet] rays, and they can have poor eyesight and hearing. As far as we can tell, this juvenile appears healthy.”

(WATCH the video below)

You Should Dolphinately Click To Share With Your Friends – Photo by Kate Cummings/Blue Ocean Whale Watch