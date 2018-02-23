In a gesture of solidarity towards the students of this Maryland high school, the county deputies welcomed the returning teenagers to class on Tuesday with hugs, high fives, and handshakes.

The Charles County Sheriff’s department posted a video of their officers posted up outside of Westlake High School in Waldorf, Maryland, greeting students as they arrived.

The sheriff’s department tweeted the video with a caption saying that they wanted to “show their support to students and let them know we care, especially after the tragic Florida shooting.”

Our Traffic Ops officers wrapped up their surprise visit with students at Westlake HS this morning with a lot of high fives, handshakes and a few hugs. All to show their support to students and let them know we care, especially after the tragic Florida shooting. pic.twitter.com/4FPb0FCNAr — Charles Co Sheriff (@CCSOMD) February 20, 2018

