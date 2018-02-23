 Cops Archives - Good News Network
County Deputies Greet Returning Students With Handshakes, Hugs, and High Fives to Show Support

Inspiring

Watch Cop Who “Can’t Swim” Dive Into Freezing Waters to Save Drowning Man

Heroes

Chance Encounter Spurs Officer to Help Buy a $2000 Chair For Vietnam Vet

Inspiring

Cop Writes Amusing “Police Report” of Furry Carjacker Found on His Windshield

Laughs

Cop Surprised – and Delighted – When He Finds the Car He is About to Ticket is Made of Snow

Laughs

Record Low Number of Police Officers Killed in 2017

USA

Officer Punches Through Frozen Pond to Rescue 8-Year-old Boy

Heroes

Sympathetic Cops Cut Some Slack For Overzealous Family Toting Massive Christmas Tree

Laughs

With Kids in Meltdown Mode, Mom’s Day is Saved When Officer Appears

Inspiring

Boy Gives Away Lemonade and 100 Free Donuts to Police “Superheroes”

Kids

Cop Buys Membership For Teen Caught Sneaking into Gym to Play Basketball

Inspiring

Cop Rescues and Finds Homes For 63 Kittens Because it’s ‘Cheaper than Having Kids’

Animals

Neighbor Sees Police Officer Battling to Push Senior’s Broken Electric Wheelchair Uphill

Inspiring

Watch Rookie Cop Save Dangling Suicidal Man Who Changed His Mind

Heroes

Over $60K Raised for Vendor After Video Shows Police Seizing His Money

USA

When Hurricane Irma Raged Outside, Cop Offered His Hand to Frightened Senior For a Dance

Inspiring

Cop Stops to Bust a Move With Senior Dancing Alone on the Street

Inspiring

Homeless Hero Tackles Carjacker Who Was Impersonating an Officer

Heroes

UPDATE: After Cop Buys His Stolen Job Interview Outfit, Youth Lands Position

Inspiring

Cop Buys Shirt and Tie For Shoplifter Preparing For Job Interview

Inspiring
