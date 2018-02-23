Cops Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Tag: Cops
County Deputies Greet Returning Students With Handshakes, Hugs, and High Fives to Show Support
Feb 23, 2018
Inspiring
Watch Cop Who “Can’t Swim” Dive Into Freezing Waters to Save Drowning Man
Feb 20, 2018
Heroes
Chance Encounter Spurs Officer to Help Buy a $2000 Chair For Vietnam Vet
Feb 18, 2018
Inspiring
Cop Writes Amusing “Police Report” of Furry Carjacker Found on His Windshield
Feb 17, 2018
Laughs
Cop Surprised – and Delighted – When He Finds the Car He is About to Ticket is Made of Snow
Jan 27, 2018
Laughs
Record Low Number of Police Officers Killed in 2017
Jan 8, 2018
USA
Officer Punches Through Frozen Pond to Rescue 8-Year-old Boy
Dec 27, 2017
Heroes
Sympathetic Cops Cut Some Slack For Overzealous Family Toting Massive Christmas Tree
Nov 30, 2017
Laughs
With Kids in Meltdown Mode, Mom’s Day is Saved When Officer Appears
Nov 21, 2017
Inspiring
Boy Gives Away Lemonade and 100 Free Donuts to Police “Superheroes”
Oct 21, 2017
Kids
Cop Buys Membership For Teen Caught Sneaking into Gym to Play Basketball
Oct 18, 2017
Inspiring
Cop Rescues and Finds Homes For 63 Kittens Because it’s ‘Cheaper than Having Kids’
Oct 4, 2017
Animals
Neighbor Sees Police Officer Battling to Push Senior’s Broken Electric Wheelchair Uphill
Sep 25, 2017
Inspiring
Watch Rookie Cop Save Dangling Suicidal Man Who Changed His Mind
Sep 20, 2017
Heroes
Over $60K Raised for Vendor After Video Shows Police Seizing His Money
Sep 13, 2017
USA
When Hurricane Irma Raged Outside, Cop Offered His Hand to Frightened Senior For a Dance
Sep 13, 2017
Inspiring
Cop Stops to Bust a Move With Senior Dancing Alone on the Street
Aug 24, 2017
Inspiring
Homeless Hero Tackles Carjacker Who Was Impersonating an Officer
Aug 18, 2017
Heroes
UPDATE: After Cop Buys His Stolen Job Interview Outfit, Youth Lands Position
Aug 15, 2017
Inspiring
Cop Buys Shirt and Tie For Shoplifter Preparing For Job Interview
Aug 7, 2017
Inspiring
1
2
3
...
7
Page 1 of 7
Listen to Inspiring Radio Stories Fridays on The Good News Guru—Archived Here
Feb 28, 2018
Founders Blog
