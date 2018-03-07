 Police Archives - Good News Network
Home Tags Police

Tag: Police

Watch What Happens When Woman Rushes into Police Station With Lifeless Puppy

Animals

County Deputies Greet Returning Students With Handshakes, Hugs, and High Fives to Show Support

Inspiring

Watch Cop Who “Can’t Swim” Dive Into Freezing Waters to Save Drowning Man

Heroes

Chance Encounter Spurs Officer to Help Buy a $2000 Chair For Vietnam Vet

Inspiring

Cop Writes Amusing “Police Report” of Furry Carjacker Found on His Windshield

Laughs

Officer Who Punched Through Ice Reunites With Boy He Rescued, Gives Him Special Memento

Inspiring

Record Low Number of Police Officers Killed in 2017

USA

When Kitten is Frozen to Boat Dock For 11 Hours, Sheriff Knows Exactly What to Do

Heroes

Instead of Issuing Citation, Officer Gives a Hand-up to Homeless Panhandler

Inspiring

Officer Punches Through Frozen Pond to Rescue 8-Year-old Boy

Heroes

Watch Heroic Homeless Man Come to Defense of Female Cop, ‘Something had to be done’

Heroes

Police Discover That ‘Missing’ Son Actually Has Secret Christmas Plans For Mom

Kids

Officer Surprises Boy Who Calls Police Over His Fear That the Grinch Will Steal Christmas

Kids

Hero Cop Holds onto Van Dangling Over a Bridge Until Man Inside is Saved

Heroes

‘Cuddle Crew’ Cops Comfort Premature Baby, Giving Relief to Parents

Inspiring

New Zealand Needs Police Officers– and Their Recruitment Video is Hilariously Compelling

Laughs

With Kids in Meltdown Mode, Mom’s Day is Saved When Officer Appears

Inspiring

Cop Stops Addicted Homeless Man on the Street and Changes His Life With a Book

Heroes

Lost Senior With Dementia Found in Cornfield, Thanks to Police Drone

USA

Toddler Who Saluted Fallen Officer For 2 Straight Hours is Surprised With Pint-Size Squad Car

Kids
123...15Page 1 of 15

The Good News Guru

Follow us on Instagram @goodnewsnetwork

© Copyright 1997–2017 GNN, LLC