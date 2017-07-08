Man Was Colorblind For 50 Yrs, Bursts into Tears Seeing Trees in Color For First Time

Man Was Colorblind For 50 Yrs, Bursts into Tears Seeing Trees in...

It’s impossible for most to imagine what it’s like living 50 years and only seeing in black and white.

Chris Smelcer’s family felt a lot of sympathy, so on the occasion of his half-century birthday, they wanted to give him something extra special: the gift of color.

So when Chris opened a pair of Enchroma glasses on his 50th birthday last month, he was wary about how they would affect his vision.

After putting them on, however, he can’t help but cry over the sudden burst of colors that surround him – everything from the shade of his jeans, to the hue of the trees, to his bright birthday balloons —they all left him in a state of wonder.

“Chris was so overwhelmed I don’t think he has tears left,” says Delila Watson Smelcer in the video description.

