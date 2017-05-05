Denmark Welcomes First Wild Wolf Pack in 200 Years News

McKinley Corbley

After almost two centuries of their absence, Denmark has just welcomed back its first wild wolf pack.

The country’s wolf population was essentially diminished due to hunting and human persecution. Then, in 2012, a lone male wolf was sighted in Jutland – the first to be seen since 1813.

The female, fondly dubbed GW675f, is reportedly thought to have traveled 340 miles north from her home in Germany. Her presence raises hope that she will soon give birth to a litter of pups, thus bringing the nation’s population back from the annals of history.

According to the BBC, as many as 40 wolves could be traveling across Denmark – however, previous attempts to census the population have been inconclusive. But with 12,000 wolves roaming across continental Europe, it’s possible that more individuals will cross Germany’s border much like GW675f.

Researchers at the Natural History Museum Aarhus say that if they see male wolves hunting without their female counterparts, it implies that they have mated and the she-wolf will be protecting the pups in their den.

Optimistic conservationists say that the unlikely wolf pairing harbors a good chance at mating next year – all researchers have to do now is wait with baited breath.

(WATCH the video below)

Formodede ulvepar i Vestjylland 1. januar 2017 from Naturhistorisk Museum Aarhus on Vimeo.

Reprint