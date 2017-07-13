Elephant Stranded 5 Miles Out to Sea Rescued by Navy

This elephant was struggling to keep its trunk above water when he was found by local Navy officers.

The elephant, which conservationists say was most likely washed out to sea while trying to cross the Kokkilai lagoon, was spotted by the Sri Lanka’s navy five miles out at sea.

Wildlife specialists and divers tied ropes around the creature’s body so they could tow it back to the northeastern shore.

After a harrowing 12-hour rescue, the elephant was released back into the jungles on Tuesday evening.

