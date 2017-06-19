Good News in History, June 19
171 years ago today, the first officially recognized baseball game was played— with the New York Nines defeating the N.Y. Knickerbockers 23–1 in Hoboken, New Jersey. (1846)
MORE Good News on this Day in History:
- Blaise Pascal, the French mathematician and philosopher who, as a young man invented a mechanical calculator and later philosophized that “all men’s miseries derive from not being able to sit in a quiet room alone,” was born (1623)
- The U.S. Congress prohibited slavery in United States territories, nullifying the Dred Scott Case (1862)
- After surviving an 83-day filibuster in the United States Senate, The Civil Rights Act was passed by Congress outlawing all segregation on the basis of race (1964)
- EU nations agreed to lift their sanctions against Cuba, in the hope of encouraging democracy on the island (2008)
