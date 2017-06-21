Good News in History, June 21

Happy 50th Birthday to Pierre Omidyar, the computer geek entrepreneur who founded eBay. He became a billionaire at age 31 when the company’s stock was offered for sale to the public three years after the first eBay auction in 1995. Omidyar and his wife Pamela are well-known philanthropists through their Omidyar Network, which also donates money beyond non-profits to include for-profits and public policy think tanks. During the last six years, the son of Iranian immigrant parents has involved himself in online journalism as the head of investigative reporting and public affairs for his own news service, the Honolulu Civil Beat. (1967)



MORE Good News from this Day in History:

Halifax, Nova Scotia was founded (1749)

was founded (1749) Columbia Records introduced the LP (long-playing record album) in a public demonstration at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City (1948)

introduced the LP (long-playing record album) in a public demonstration at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City (1948) 25 years ago today the Supreme Court ruled that Americans are free to burn the country’s flag under the protection of the First Amendment (1989)

ruled that Americans are free to burn the country’s flag under the protection of the First Amendment (1989) Jean Michel Jarre played a charity concert in Katowice, Poland for deaf and hearing-impaired children as part of his Oxygene Tour, with proceeds going toward build a healing center for deaf children near Warsaw where a plaque now bears the French musician’s name (1997)

played a charity concert in Katowice, Poland for deaf and hearing-impaired children as part of his Oxygene Tour, with proceeds going toward build a healing center for deaf children near Warsaw where a plaque now bears the French musician’s name (1997) The law against homosexuality in the United Kingdom – Section 28 – was repealed in Scotland with a 99 to 17 vote. (2000)

– Section 28 – was repealed in Scotland with a 99 to 17 vote. (2000) SpaceShipOne became the first privately funded spacecraft to achieve spaceflight (2004)

became the first privately funded spacecraft to achieve spaceflight (2004) The first International Yoga Day was celebrated, led by the yoga-loving Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2015)

And, on this day in 2015, Apple Music reversed its policy on paying musicians, one day after Taylor Swift said she was refusing to allow streaming of her latest album “1989”. In an open letter to Apple, Swift said she was unhappy with the three-month free trial offered to subscribers, saying “We don’t ask you for free iPhones. Please don’t ask us to provide you with our music for no compensation.” Apple now pays artists for music streamed during trial periods.

Notable Birthdays: Ray Davies, Co-founder and frontman for The Kinks (73)