Good News in History, June 22

47 years ago on this day the voting age in the United States was lowered to 18 when President Richard Nixon signed the bill passed by Congress into law. (1970)



, a longtime name on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list as a fugitive Boston crime boss, was arrested in Santa Monica, California (2011) South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said the Confederate flag should be removed from the grounds of the state capitol, changing her position on the divisive symbol, after growing public pressure to remove it (2015)

Garrison Keillor’s daily radio feature, Writer’s Almanac, reported on the success of FDR’s GI Bill of Rights:

Before the war, about 10 percent of Americans attended college. After the war, that figure rose to about 50 percent. And contrary to most expectations, the grade-point averages at most colleges went up with the influx of veterans, and dropout rates went way down. Professors at the time said that the veterans were the most serious and disciplined students they’d ever seen. The cost to taxpayers of the GI Bill was about 5.5 billion dollars, but the result was 450,000 engineers, 240,000 accountants, 238,000 teachers, 91,000 scientists, 67,000 doctors, 22,000 dentists, 17,000 writers and editors, and thousands of other professionals. It helped spur one of the greatest economic booms in American history.