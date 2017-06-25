Good News in History, June 25

50 years ago today, the first live television show via satellite was watched internationally by an estimated 400 million people. Our World featured segments produced in 14 countries on 5 continents (like, Marshall McLuhan in Canada and Pablo Picasso in Spain). The Beatles performed live, debuting a song specially composed for the occasion, ‘All You Need Is Love’, with backing vocals provided by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Eric Clapton, Graham Nash, Keith Moon and Marianne Faithful. WATCH the video below… (1967)

WATCH the 1967 Our World broadcast via YouTube (Beatles at 1:37:30):

More Good News from this Day in History:

The Diary of Anne Frank was published (1947)

The Berlin Airlift began, delivering supplies to a city under siege (1948)

"Long-Haired Hare" arrived in theaters starring the new character, Bugs Bunny (1949)

Sonia Sotomayor, was born of Puerto Rican parents in the Bronx, and later rose to become the first Hispanic justice on the U.S. Supreme Court (1954)

Croatia and Slovenia declared their independence from Yugoslavia (1991)

Kim Campbell was chosen as leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Canada becoming the first female Prime Minister of Canada (1993)

The US Supreme Court by a vote of 6-3 upheld the government's right to provide health coverage subsidies to residents of any state that relies on the federal insurance exchange established by the Affordable Care Act (2015)

And, Happy Birthday to renegade travel host and chef Anthony Bourdain, who turns 1 today. With his food and culture show, No Reservations, and the groundbreaking book, Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, he became known as “the culinary bad boy”. An executive chef for many years and heroin addict, the New Yorker eventually recovered and “changed the voice of food”. He’s busy filming season eight of Parts Unknown, a travel-culture-foodie show for CNN. (1956)

Notable Anniversaries: Nicole Kidman married her singer boyfriend Keith Urban (2006)