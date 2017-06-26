Good News in History, June 26

54 years ago today, John F. Kennedy pronounced the now-famous line, ”Ich bin ein Berliner” (I am a Berliner) during a speech in West Berlin. With the remark, Kennedy declared support for the “besieged city” of West Germany 22 months after Soviet-supported East Germany erected the Berlin Wall to prevent any exodus to the West. The message was aimed as much at the Soviets as it was toward Berliners, whose families were separated, and was a clear statement of U.S. policy in the wake of the Communists’ construction of the Cold War Wall. WATCH the short speech… (1963)

It is considered one of Kennedy’s best speeches, and a great morale boost for West Berliners, who lived in an enclave deep inside East Germany and feared a possible East German occupation. Speaking from a platform erected on the steps of Rathaus Schöneberg for an audience of 450,000, Kennedy said, “Two thousand years ago, the proudest boast was civis romanus sum [“I am a Roman citizen”]. Today, in the world of freedom, the proudest boast is “Ich bin ein Berliner!”… All free men, wherever they may live, are citizens of Berlin, and therefore, as a free man, I take pride in the words “Ich bin ein Berliner!”



MORE Good News from this Day:

The bicycle was patented (1819)

was patented (1819) The Saint Lawrence Seaway was opened by Queen Elizabeth and U.S. President Eisenhower, which connected the Great Lakes of North America to ocean-going ships (1959)

was opened by Queen Elizabeth and U.S. President Eisenhower, which connected the Great Lakes of North America to ocean-going ships (1959) Madagascar gained its independence from France (1960)

gained its independence from France (1960) The first rough map of the human genome was unveiled, an international effort proposed and funded by the US government, proving the DNA of any two individuals is 99.9% identical (2000)

was unveiled, an international effort proposed and funded by the US government, proving the DNA of any two individuals is 99.9% identical (2000) The US Supreme Court struck down the federal Defense of Marriage Act declaring that same-sex couples deserve equal rights to the benefits under federal law that go to all other couples who are legally married in any state (2013)

declaring that same-sex couples deserve equal rights to the benefits under federal law that go to all other couples who are legally married in any state (2013) The US Supreme Court agreed 5-4 that the Constitution protects the rights of same-sex couples to marry no matter where in the US they reside (2015)

And, on this day in 1945, the inspirational United Nations Charter was signed by 50 countries in San Francisco



“WE THE PEOPLES OF THE UNITED NATIONS DETERMINED



* to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war, which twice in our lifetime has brought untold sorrow to mankind, and (read more)

* to reaffirm faith in fundamental human rights, in the dignity and worth of the human person, in the equal rights of men and women and of nations large and small,

* to establish conditions under which justice and respect for the obligations arising from treaties and other sources of international law can be maintained,

* to promote social progress and better standards of life in larger freedom,

AND FOR THESE ENDS

* to practice tolerance and live together in peace with one another as good neighbors,

* to unite our strength to maintain international peace and security,

* to ensure, by the acceptance of principles and the institution of methods, that armed force shall not be used, save in the common interest,

* to employ international machinery for the promotion of the economic and social advancement of all peoples,