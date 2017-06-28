Good News in History, June 28

91 years ago today, Mercedes Benz was founded when DMG and Benz & Cie merged—four decades after Karl Benz created the first petrol-powered car. One of the most prestigious automotive brands in the world, the company introduced many technological and safety innovations common in most vehicles today. (1926)

(Photo of the 190-SL by Lothar Spurzem, CC)

MORE Good News on this Day:

The saxophone was patented by Adolphe Sax, who at the age of 16, was already an accomplished Belgian instrument maker dreaming of creating a group of instruments that would be the most powerful and vocal of the woodwinds, and the most adaptive of the brass instruments (1846)

And, on this day in 1940, the ‘World’s Banker to the Poor,’ Muhammad Yunus, was born in Bangladesh. The Muslim economist and civil society leader was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for founding the Grameen Bank and pioneering the concepts of micro-credit and micro-finance as a way to release poor people, especially women, from dependency on welfare. He is author of three books, including, Banker to the Poor. In 2011, he co-founded Yunus Social Business Global Initiatives to use incubator funds and provide advisory services that empower social businesses trying to solve social problems around the world.

Happy 51st Birthday to John Cusack. Born in Illinois, the actor, producer, screenwriter and renown Cubs fan is beloved for such films as High Fidelity, Say Anything, Grosse Pointe Blank, Con Air, Serendipity and 2012. According to reports, John—whose sister Joan Cusack is also a successful actor—practices Transcendental Meditation, and uses the technique to more thoroughly explore the depths of his diverse characters. (1966)

Other Notable Birthdays: Mel Brooks (91) — The legendary director of comedies like Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, and The Producers, Brooks belongs to an exclusive club of entertainers honored with the grand slam: an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.