Guy Uses 100 Balloons to Fly Miles in a Lawn Chair With the Funniest Nav System Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

Tom Morgan may not have had enough helium balloons to pilot an entire house through the sky, like in Disney Pixar’s Up, but he certainly had enough for one heck of an adventure.

The Englishman is being hailed for piloting a deckchair fifteen miles across the skies of South Africa last Friday using 100 helium balloons.

While Morgan was originally supposed to take off in Botswana, they were forced to relocate in order to find better weather conditions.

RELATED: Man Quits His Job to Explore Australia With a Cat and a Campervan

Finally, the chair pilot successfully took flight and soared to 8,000 feet in the air.

Morgan is the founder of The Adventurists, a group dedicated to organizing incredible escapades, fighting boredom, and “saving the world from the horrors of modern life”. While the surreal stunt is not out of the ordinary for him, he says that it isn’t all about having fun: the group has raised millions of dollars for charity through their bizarre adventures.

LOOK: Couple Gets Married on Mt. Everest and, Despite Difficulties, the Photos are Breathtaking

“I figure if we are going to enjoy ourselves out there in the world we should give something back,” Morgan told GapYear.com. “The teams have done a staggeringly amazing job over the years of whipping up millions of pounds for some excellent causes.”

Morgan is not the first person to successfully pilot a deck chair, however – in 1982, a daring truck driver named Larry Walters rose to an altitude of 15,000 feet and drifted for 45 minutes across Southern California before landing in some power lines in Long Beach, causing a region-wide power outage. Walters did survive and was hailed for his successful mission, but he was fined by the Long Beach Police Department for failing to obey certain air traffic laws.

After the successful balloon mission last week, the Adventurists plan on helping other intrepid travelers into the sky by orchestrating balloon-powered deck chair races in the future.

(WATCH the video below)

Whatever Floats Your Boat: Click To Share With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint (Photo by the Adventurists)