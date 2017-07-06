Good News in History, July 6

On this day 60 years ago, John Lennon and Paul McCartney met for the first time in Liverpool when John’s band was performing. Lennon (aged 16) and his band the Quarrymen were performing at a St. Peter’s Woolton Parish Church dance. Paul McCartney (aged 15) was wheeling around on his bicycle – hoping to pick up girls – and heard the Quarrymen playing. Luckily, a mutual friend was there.. (1957) Ivan Vaughan introduced John to Paul, who whipped out the guitar that was strapped to his back and played “Twenty Flight Rock” and “Be-Bop-a-Lula”, among others. John was impressed that Paul could tune a guitar and knew the words to the latter song. He “looked like Elvis,” said John, and he “dug him.” A few months later, Ivan told Paul that John wanted him in the band. Later they formed the Beatles, and the rest is musical history.

MORE Good News on this Day:

Louis Pasteur , the French chemist-microbiologist renowned for his discoveries of the principles of vaccination, fermentation and pasteurization, successfully tested his breakthrough rabies vaccine on a boy who was bitten by a rabid dog (1885)

Happy 86th Birthday to Della Reese. The Emmy and Grammy nominated actress and singer starred in the U.S. television hit Touched by an Angel. At age 13 Reese was offered a job singing with Mahalia Jackson’s gospel group. She scored a hit in 1959 with her single “Don’t You Know?” She later hosted her own talk show, continued singing and acting in films or TV and became an ordained New Thought minister. (1931)

And, on this day in 1348, Pope Clement VI issued a decree protecting Jews during the Black Death. Popular opinion blamed the Jews for the plague, and massacres erupted throughout Europe. Pope Clement condemned the violence and said those who blamed the plague on the Jews had been “seduced by a liar.” He urged clergymen to take action to protect the innocent.

More Notable Birthdays: George W. Bush (71), Sylvester Stallone (71), Geoffrey Rush (66)