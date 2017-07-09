Good News in History, July 9

40 years ago today, Elvis Costello quit his day job at Elizabeth Arden Cosmetics to become a full time musician. (1977)

MORE Good News on this Day:

The Act Against Slavery was passed in Upper Canada and importation of slaves into Lower Canada prohibited (1793)

Argentina declared its independence from Spain, signing a Declaration of Independence (1816)

The New Zealand Parliament passed the Homosexual Law Reform Act legalizing homosexuality in New Zealand (1986)

Pete Sampras won his seventh Wimbledon singles title, tying the men's record at the All England Club (2000)

The African Union was established in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia with its first chairman, South African President, Thabo Mbeki (2002)

South Sudan declared itself a nation, officially becoming independent of Sudan after two civil wars and millions of casualties (2011)

And, on this day in 1960, 7-year-old Roger Woodward, who was wearing a life jacket, survived a 162-foot plunge over Niagara Falls after a boating accident. Woodward, who later developed a love of boating, became a certified diver, even joined the Navy, became the first person to go over the Falls by accident and live. He had one peaceful moment during the chaotic, scary incident.

While he was going over the brink of the Falls, he said he felt like he was “floating in a cloud. I had no sensation of up or down.” Newspapers called it a “miracle” that he survived the rocky bottom of Horseshoe Falls. It may have been a “water cone” that broke his fall, a phenomenon of water and air bouncing back up from the rocks. The retired white collar worker, who now lives in Alabama suffered only a slight concussion, scrapes and bruises. His first word when rescued in Ontario by the tour boat at the bottom was reportedly, “Gosh”.