Good News in History, July 15

101 years ago today, the Boeing Company (Pacific Aero) was first formed by William Boeing in Seattle Washington. 36 years later they would test and manufacture the first commercial jet transport airliner built in US, the 156-passenger Boeing 707. (1916)

MORE Good News on this Day:

The Rosetta Stone was found in the Egyptian village of Rosetta and it later became the key to deciphering hieroglyphics due to its inclusion of a Greek translation (1799)

The pilot Wiley Post began the first solo flight around world (1933)

18 Nobel laureate scientists signed the Mainau Declaration against nuclear weapons and within one year 34 more –mostly chemists and physicists– joined the German nuclear scientists Otto Hahn and Max Born in calling for an end to such radioactive and perilous bombs (1955)

President Richard Nixon announced he would visit the People's Republic of China to seek a "normalization of relations" (1971)

The Mozilla (non-profit) Foundation was established to support and provide leadership for open source software, like its browser, Firefox (2003)

And on this day in 1606, Rembrandt, the Dutch Master portrait painter who wanted to be the best in the world and painted not with emotion but with intellect, was born. (Signed only with his first name, his canvases were revered while he was still in his early 20’s.

Notable Birthdays: Actor Forest Whitaker (56); Guitarist Joe Satriani (61)