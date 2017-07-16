Good News in History, July 16

51 years ago today, Jack Bruce, Ginger Baker and Eric Clapton formed the rock band Cream. In their two years as a group, they recorded four LPs and classic songs like ‘Sunshine of Your Love,’ ‘Strange Brew,’ ‘Crossroads,’ and ‘White Room.’ WATCH their farewell performance of ‘Sunshine’… (1966)

Regarded as the world’s first successful supergroup, their third album, Wheels of Fire (1968), was the world’s first platinum-selling double album. That year, Clapton wanted to end the band, which was having personnel disputes, and pursue a different musical direction. He formed Blind Faith with Stevie Winwood in the aftermath of the break up.

MORE Good News on this Day:

Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia signed the first constitution of Ethiopia (1930)

linking France with Italy opened (1965) The first space mission to land a man on the moon, Apollo 11 , launched from Kennedy Space Center carrying astronauts Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Buzz Aldrin (1969)

was signed by the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation (2001) Millennium Park, Chicago, Illinois’s first and most ambitious early 21st century architectural project, is opened to the public by Mayor Richard M. Daley (2004)

And, on this day in 1790, Washington D.C., (the District of Columbia) was established by the new government of the United States to serve as the nation’s capital on property donated by Maryland along the Potomac River. The city was named after the current first president, George Washington, who chose the site. Pierre L’Enfant designed the city with sweeping boulevards and ceremonial spaces reminiscent of Paris in his native France. Benjamin Banneker, a self-taught African-American mathematical genius, provided the calculations for surveying and laying out the city.

Photo by ColinWinterbottom, Trust for the National Mall