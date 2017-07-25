Good News in History, July 25

20 years ago today, K.R. Narayanan was sworn in as President of India–fulfilling Ghandi’s dream as the first leader from an “untouchable” caste. In his inaugural, after receiving 95 percent of the votes in the electoral college, he said, “That the nation has found a consensus for its highest office in someone who has sprung from the grassroots of our society and grown up in the dust and heat of this sacred land is symbolic of the fact that the concerns of the common man have now moved to the center stage of our social and political life.” (1997)

MORE Good News on this Day:

Neil Young joined Crosby, Stills and Nash on stage for the first time, playing at The Fillmore East in New York, a collaboration that would continue on and off for the next 30 years (1969)

opened a new AIDS Center in London (1989) After generations of hostility, Jordan’s King Hussein and Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin signed the Washington Declaration formally ending 46 years of bloodshed and sorrow, due in part to the initiative and personal involvement of President Bill Clinton and his tireless work for peace in the Middle East. (1994)

Pratibha Patil was sworn in as India’s first woman president (2007)

And, on this day in 1965, folk singer Bob Dylan walked onstage at the Newport Folk Festival, plugged in his 1964 Fender Stratocaster and “went electric,” tearing into the song “Maggie’s Farm” in one of the most pivotal moments in music history. Although some folkie audience members booed, nothing would stop the leather-clad Dylan from becoming one of rock’s rebel geniuses. Dylan, who was expected by fans to ‘save’ folk music from being overtaken by rock-and-roll, would later say that he was already a fan of The Beatles and the first time he heard them he knew “they were pointing to the direction where music had to go.” …WATCH the moment below… (Learn More in these books and videos.)