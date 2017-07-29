Good News in History, July 29

On this day 60 years ago, the International Atomic Energy Agency was established to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy and to inhibit its use for military purposes. Providing technology, expertise and training, it guides those who want to harness the atom for the benefit of mankind—by improving food supplies, health care, sources of energy, and more. WATCH their 60th Anniversary video… (1957)

MORE Good News on this Day:

180 years ago today, the Arc de Triomphe was inaugurated in Paris (1836)

was inaugurated in Paris (1836) Sir Robert Baden-Powell set up the Brownsea Island Scout camp in Poole Harbour, England; regarded as the founding of the Scouting (1907)

in Poole Harbour, England; regarded as the founding of the Scouting (1907) The Beatles ’ second feature film ‘Help!’ had its UK premiere in London (1965)

’ second feature film ‘Help!’ had its UK premiere in London (1965) 50 years ago, Eric Clapton, Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker played their first concert as Cream, the band whose third album, Wheels of Fire, was the world’s first platinum-selling double album (1966)

played their first concert as Cream, the band whose third album, Wheels of Fire, was the world’s first platinum-selling double album (1966) Minamata Bay in Japan , once a worldwide symbol of industrial pollution, was declared free of mercury 40 years after contaminated fish were blamed for deaths and birth defects (1997)

, once a worldwide symbol of industrial pollution, was declared free of mercury 40 years after contaminated fish were blamed for deaths and birth defects (1997) Boston Red Sox batter Bill Mueller became the first player in major league history to hit grand slams from both sides of the plate (left and right-handed) in a single game in a 14-7 win at Texas (2003)

became the first player in major league history to hit grand slams from both sides of the plate (left and right-handed) in a single game in a 14-7 win at Texas (2003) A high school football captain in Osseo, Minnesota created a Twitter account,[email protected] , to say nice things about classmates after noticing they were the object of ridicule on social media– soon afterward the bullying ceased (2012)

And, on this day in 1981, thousands lined the streets of London to catch a glimpse of Britain’s Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer on their wedding day. A worldwide television audience of over 700 million people watched the ceremony, held at St Paul’s Cathedral.