Good News in History, August 5

On this day 60 years ago, American Bandstand, a show dedicated to the teenage “baby-boomer” generation, which featured the songs, popular dances and fashions of the time, debuted on ABC-TV. (1957)

MORE Good News on this Day:

The Statue of Liberty ‘s cornerstone was laid on Bedloe’s Island, New York Harbor to begin the assembly and ascension of the gift to the US from the people of France (1884)

The Nuclear test ban treaty was signed by the United States, United Kingdom, and Soviet Union, which banned testing in the atmosphere, space and underwater (1963)

Guitarist Joan Jett and drummer Sandy West formed the first all-girl hard rock band, and released a debut album as The Runaways that scored a hit with 'Cherry Bomb' (1975)

The first trading card game, the popular "Magic: The Gathering" was released (1993)

The Senate confirmed Elena Kagan's nomination to the Supreme Court as the fourth woman justice in its history (2010)

Uruguay began allowing all of its citizens to marry, including same-sex couples, becoming the second Latin American country to do so, after Argentina (2013)

And on this day in 1906 American actor, director, and screenwriter John Huston, was born. He wrote the screenplays for most of the 37 film classics he directed, like The Maltese Falcon, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Key Largo, The Asphalt Jungle, The African Queen, Moulin Rouge (1952), The Misfits, and The Man Who Would Be King. During his 46-year career, Huston received 15 Oscar nominations, won twice, and directed both his father, Walter Huston, and daughter, Anjelica Huston, to Oscar wins in different films.

An accomplished painter, Huston symbolized “intellect, charm and physical grace” within the film industry, said producer George Stevens, Jr. “He was the most charismatic of the directors I knew, speaking with a soothing, melodic voice that was unique to him.” Among his friends were Orson Welles and Ernest Hemingway. Humphrey Bogart was one of his best friends and Huston delivered the eulogy at his funeral. A heavy smoker, Huston died of emphysema in 1987. Watch his amusing acceptance speech at his AFI Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony….