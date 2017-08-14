Good News in History, August 14

Happy 72nd Birthday to the musician, actor, comedian Steve Martin, who, according to Comedy Central, is the 6th best stand-up comic of all time. On top of five Grammys, an Emmy Award and Kennedy Center Honor, he received the International Bluegrass Music’s Distinguished Achievement award for his bluegrass albums and musicianship. He has played banjo since he was a teen and often incorporated it into his comedy acts. (1945)

Conan O’Brien once quipped, “He’s such a fine musician that he’s the first man in history to inspire the phrase, ‘Hey everyone, quiet down, I’m trying to hear the banjo.'” (Photo credit: Highline Ballroom CC)

MORE Good News on this Day:

was signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt creating unemployment insurance and pension plans for the elderly (1935) President Harry S. Truman announced that Japan had surrendered unconditionally, ending World War II — a moment that led to the famous VJ Day kiss in Times Square, New York between a uniform-clad sailor and a nurse, captured on film by photographer Alfred Eisentaedt (1945)

On this day in 1980, Lech Wałęsa led shipyard workers in Gdansk, Poland, in a successful strike to protest the dismissal of activist worker Anna Walentinowicz. Part of a growing campaign to gain political freedom and improve economic conditions for Poland’s labor force, the 16,000 workers secured Miss Walentinowicz’s swift reinstatement and then elected her to the workers’ committee to negotiate with the Polish authorities and shipyard management.

And, Happy 51st Birthday to actress and producer Halle Berry. Named after Halle’s Department Store in her birthplace of Cleveland, Ohio. The former model and beauty pageant contestant became one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood. Her performance in the 2001 independent film “Monster’s Ball” made her the first woman of color to receive the Academy Award for Best Actress. She also won an Emmy and Golden Globe for her role in the self-produced television film “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge.” (1966)