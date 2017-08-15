Good News in History, August 15

On this day 70 years ago, India gained its independence from the United Kingdom after some 200 years of British rule. Jawaharlal Nehru took office as the first Prime Minister of India, while Mohandas K. Gandhi, the real hero of the New Delhi ceremony, was absent and, instead, remained “in humble surroundings among the Moslems of Calcutta, where he felt he was needed more.” (1947)

In 1914, the Panama Canal officially opened its gates to ships after completion of one of the largest, most difficult engineering projects ever undertaken. The series of locks and manmade lakes constructed by France and the U.S. connected the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, eliminating the need for a lengthy, hazardous route around South America.

And on this day in 1965, The Beatles played the first ever stadium concert, performing for 56,000 screaming teens at Shea Stadium in New York City. A pivotal event in rock and roll, John Lennon later called it a career highlight, saying, “I saw the top of the mountain.” The Beatles At Shea became a documentary produced by Ed Sullivan, which included backstage scenes of The Fab Four fooling around in the dressing room, and a 30-minute performance video of their songs: Twist and Shout, She’s a Woman, I Feel Fine, Dizzy Miss Lizzy, Ticket to Ride, Everybody’s Trying to Be My Baby, Can’t Buy Me Love, Baby’s in Black, Act Naturally, A Hard Day’s Night, Help!, and I’m Down. Watch a few moments of history below…