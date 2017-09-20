Good News in History Sept. 20

Happy 83rd Birthday to Sophia Loren, the Italian actress who won an Academy Award for her lead in the 1962 film Two Women. With that statue in hand, she became the first actress to win an Oscar for a non-English-speaking performance. WATCH an interview from last year… (1934)

NOTE: The video below may look unplayable, but just click to start the clip…

MORE Good News on this Day:

Ferdinand Magellan set sail with about 270 men to circumnavigate the globe (1519)

set sail with about 270 men to circumnavigate the globe (1519) Led Zeppelin (going by the name, The Yardbirds) started recording their debut album in London, and took only 36 hours of studio time, with most of the tracks being recorded ‘live’ in the studio with very few overdubs (1968)

(going by the name, The Yardbirds) started recording their debut album in London, and took only 36 hours of studio time, with most of the tracks being recorded ‘live’ in the studio with very few overdubs (1968) The Russian space probe Luna 16 landed on the Moon, the first time an unmanned probe was used to take photos and bring objects back to Earth from space (1970)

16 landed on the Moon, the first time an unmanned probe was used to take photos and bring objects back to Earth from space (1970) Billie Jean King beat 55-year-old Bobby Riggs in straight sets in a battle-of-the-sexes tennis match watched by a worldwide television audience of 50 million people in 37 countries (1973)

beat 55-year-old Bobby Riggs in straight sets in a battle-of-the-sexes tennis match watched by a worldwide television audience of 50 million people in 37 countries (1973) The first wave of Southeast Asian “ boat people” arrived in San Francisco under a U.S. resettlement program (1977)

arrived in San Francisco under a U.S. resettlement program (1977) Cal Ripken Jr . ended his “iron man” streak, one of the most amazing feats in sports history, after playing in a record 2,632 consecutive baseball games over 16 seasons for the Baltimore Orioles (1998)

. ended his “iron man” streak, one of the most amazing feats in sports history, after playing in a record 2,632 consecutive baseball games over 16 seasons for the Baltimore Orioles (1998) A multinational UN peacekeeping force landed in East Timor to restore order and help establish a new peaceful government; a society was successfully rebuilt (1999)

force landed in East Timor to restore order and help establish a new peaceful government; a society was successfully rebuilt (1999) Don’t Ask Don’t Tell, the Pentagon’s law against openly gay service members, officially ended (2011)

And on this day in 1946, the first Cannes Film Festival (Festival international du film) was held in Cannes, France. Previewing all genres of film, including documentaries, from around the world, the annual event is now held at the Palais des Festivals, expressly constructed for the occasion. “The Lost Weekend” directed by Billy Wilder, which portrayed alcohol addiction, won a Grand Prize —and its star Ray Milland, won Best Actor. Other American films nominated were Gaslight by George Cukor and Notorious by Alfred Hitchcock.