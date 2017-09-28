Good News in History September 28

On this day in 1976, Stevie Wonder released his eighteenth studio album Songs in the Key of Life. The ambitious double LP debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Chart—only the third album in history to achieve that feat, and the first by an American artist. The Motown Records LP, which included a four-song bonus disk, was the most critically acclaimed of Wonder’s career, selling 10 million copies in the U.S. alone, with 13 consecutive weeks at number one. WATCH him perform a medley of “Sir Duke” and “I Wish”…

Two years before he commenced work on the LP, Wonder had moved to Ghana to work with handicapped children.

MORE Good News on this Day:

Brazil passed a law freeing all future children of slaves (1871)

Sir Alexander Fleming noticed a bacteria-killing mold growing in his laboratory, discovering what later became known as penicillin (1928)

Baseball player Ted Williams of the Boston Red Sox finished the season with a batting average of .406, the last major league player to achieve a plus .400 average (1941)

Japan and Communist China agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations (1972)

Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO chairman Yasser Arafat signed an accord (Oslo II) to establish Palestinian self-government in the West Bank by means of an elected independent authority (1995)

And, today is the birthday of Confucius, born in 551 BCE. The Chinese philosopher emphasized personal and governmental morality, caring social relationships, justice and sincerity. His golden rule to guide a person through life, formulated five centuries before Jesus was, “Never impose on others what you would not choose for yourself.”