Good News in History, October 11

30 years ago today, the AIDS Memorial Quilt from the NAMES Project was unveiled on the Washington Mall attracting an estimated 200,000 gay and lesbian mourners and activists. (1987)

MORE Good News on this Day:

Eleanor Roosevelt, First Lady for 12 years and the political powerhouse who fought for human rights, was born (1884)

U.S. President Reagan and Soviet leader Gorbachev met in Reykjavík, Iceland, to continue disarmament talks on intermediate missile arsenals in Europe (1986)

The Lord of the Rings movies began principal photography (1999)

Former US President Jimmy Carter won the Nobel Peace Prize in honor of his Middle East diplomacy in the 1970'a and "for his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development" (2002)

Liberia held its first general elections for President and House of Representatives and Senate since the 2003 peace accords ended their second civil war and unseated warlord Charles Taylor (2005)

won the Nobel Peace Prize in honor of his Middle East diplomacy in the 1970’a and “for his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development” (2002) Liberia held its first general elections for President and House of Representatives and Senate since the 2003 peace accords ended their second civil war and unseated warlord Charles Taylor (2005)

Happy Birthday to the soulful singer Daryl Hall who turns 71 today. As a teen musician in Philadelphia, he formed creative affiliations with Smokey Robinson and the Temptations before partnering with classmate John Oates to become the #1-selling duo in music history, with a 30-year hit spree that included “Rich Girl”, “Kiss on My List,” “Private Eyes,” “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)”, “Sara Smile,” “One on One,” “You Make My Dreams,” and “Say It Isn’t So”. Since 2007, Daryl created the award-winning free web show, Live from Daryl’s House, reinventing himself in the digital age by collaborating with both established artists and newer performers to grab an ever-growing audience online. (1946)

And, on this day in 1975, Saturday Night Live debuted on NBC-TV. George Carlin hosted and Chevy Chase premiered at the “anchor desk” of Weekend Update. The original 1975 cast of SNL, officially known on-air as “The Not Ready For Prime-Time Players”, a term coined by writer Herb Sargent, included Laraine Newman, John Belushi, Jane Curtin, Gilda Radner, Dan Aykroyd, Garrett Morris and Chevy Chase. Watch a clip…