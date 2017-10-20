Good News in History, October 20
On this day 67 years ago, Tom Petty, was born in Gainesville, Florida. As an 11-year-old he met Elvis Presley, which sparked his love of rock and roll. As a guitar playing singer-songwriter, he was one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, with over 80 million records sold worldwide. WATCH a 4-min. biography to celebrate his birthday… (1950)
The ‘Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’ was the leader of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, but is also known as the co-founder of a 1980s supergroup with George Harrison, the Traveling Wilburys.
A biography written by his friend, Petty: The Biography, details his struggle with heroin in the 1990s. More recently, until his death in 2017 (for which there is still no autopsy results), Petty touted the benefits of practicing Transcendental Meditation.
MORE Good News on this Day:
- Yugoslavian cities of Belgrade and Dubrovnik were liberated in World War II (1944)
- The Sydney Opera House opened as a multiple venue performing arts center after a design by Danish architect Jørn Utzon won a competition in 1957 to create the iconic structure in Sydney Harbour, New South Wales, Australia (1973)
- The John F. Kennedy library was opened in Boston (1979)
- British human rights activist James Mawdsley, 27, was released from a Burma prison after serving 415 days of a 17-year sentence in solitary confinement for protesting against the slaughter of ethnic minorities and distributing pro-democracy leaflets (2000)
- Boston’s Red Sox defeated the NY Yankees in Game 7 of the American League playoff, becoming the first team in history to overcome a 0-3 deficit in the championship series (2004)
- The Libyan people completed their overthrow of Col. Muammar Gaddafi when the brutal dictator of 42 years was found fleeing his hometown of Sirte and was killed (2011)