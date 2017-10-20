On this day 67 years ago, Tom Petty, was born in Gainesville, Florida. As an 11-year-old he met Elvis Presley, which sparked his love of rock and roll. As a guitar playing singer-songwriter, he was one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, with over 80 million records sold worldwide. WATCH a 4-min. biography to celebrate his birthday… (1950)

The ‘Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’ was the leader of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, but is also known as the co-founder of a 1980s supergroup with George Harrison, the Traveling Wilburys.



A biography written by his friend, Petty: The Biography, details his struggle with heroin in the 1990s. More recently, until his death in 2017 (for which there is still no autopsy results), Petty touted the benefits of practicing Transcendental Meditation.

MORE Good News on this Day: