Good News in History, October 30

35 years ago, the Australian band Men At Work went to No.1 in the US for the first time with “Who Can It Be Now”. Formed in Melbourne in 1978 by songwriter Colin Hay on lead vocals and Ron Strykert on guitar, their energetic rhythms, reggae-inspired vocals, and quirky sense of humor—and memorable sax riffs by Greg Ham who played flute on their first single “Down Under”—earned them international success and the Grammy Award for Best New Artist, with their debut LP Business as Usual. WATCH their original music video… (1982)

More Good News from this Date:

Russia’ s first constitution and legislative assembly established by the Tsar (1905)

s first constitution and legislative assembly established by the Tsar (1905) The Ottoman Empire signed an armistice ending WW I in Middle East (1918)

Empire signed an armistice ending WW I in Middle East (1918) El Salvador and Honduras signed a peace treaty over border dispute (1980)

and signed a peace treaty over border dispute (1980) First democratic elections in Argentina Relentless 7 years of military rule (1983)

Relentless 7 years of military rule (1983) The Madrid peace conference organized by the US and Soviet Union opened, the first time in 43 years that Israel has talked to all its Arab neighbors about peace (1991)

conference organized by the US and Soviet Union opened, the first time in 43 years that Israel has talked to all its Arab neighbors about peace (1991) Daily Show host Jon Stewart led 200,000 people in a Rally to Restore Sanity on the National Mall in Washington, DC promoting a return to reasoned discussion in America’s political life (2010)



And, on this day in 2005, the Frauenkirche church in Dresden, Germany, which was destroyed in the firebombing of that city during the Second World War, was re-consecrated after a thirteen-year rebuilding project energized by $10 million in donations from around the world, including a large donation and organizational fundraising from an American who’d seen the church as a child. (READ more of the remarkable story, here)

And, on this day in 1941, Franklin Roosevelt approved an additional $1 Billion in US Lend-Lease aid to Great Britain to help fund the Allied efforts to win World War II. The “loan” which followed earlier investments to the UK, Free France, Russia, China and others, effectively ended the US policy of isolationism. Russia’s Joseph Stalin acknowledged the importance of the $50 Billion in US intervention saying, “Without American production the Allies could never have won the war.”