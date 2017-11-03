Good News in History, November 3

On this day 25 years ago, Carol Moseley-Braun became the first black woman elected to the U.S. Senate. The Illinois lawyer and future diplomat was also the first African-American U.S. Senator for the Democratic Party, the first woman to defeat an incumbent U.S. Senator in an election, and the first female Senator from Illinois. She currently runs a private law firm in her hometown of Chicago.(1992)

More Good News on this Date:

The Times of India , the world’s largest circulated English language daily newspaper, was founded as The Bombay Times (1838)

, the world’s largest circulated English language daily newspaper, was founded as The Bombay Times (1838) A new Dutch constitution drafted by Johan Thorbecke to limit the power of the monarchy, strengthening parliament and ministers, was proclaimed – and is still in use today (1848)

constitution drafted by Johan Thorbecke to limit the power of the monarchy, strengthening parliament and ministers, was proclaimed – and is still in use today (1848) Independence gained for Panama (1903, from Colombia); for Poland (1918, from Russia); Dominica (1978, from Britain); and the Federated States of Micronesia (1986, from USA)

(1903, from Colombia); for (1918, from Russia); (1978, from Britain); and the Federated States of (1986, from USA) Washington D.C. residents were able to vote in a presidential election for the first time (1964)

residents were able to vote in a presidential election for the first time (1964) The rapper P Diddy (Sean Combs) ran in the New York City Marathon and raised $2,000,000 for the city’s educational system, finishing the race in four hours and eighteen minutes (2003)

(Sean Combs) ran in the New York City Marathon and raised $2,000,000 for the city’s educational system, finishing the race in four hours and eighteen minutes (2003) Republican Susana Martinez of New Mexico became the first Hispanic female governor elected in the United States—and during her first term earned one of the highest approval ratings of any governor in the U.S. (2010)

On this day in 2013, motivational marathoner “Backwards Bill” Reilly completed his 30th NYC Marathon, showing that even with cerebral palsy and lacking strong arms, he could navigate by pushing his specially built wheelchair backwards with one leg.

And, on this day in 1991, a free concert was held in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park to honor the work of concert promoter Bill Graham, who had been killed in a helicopter crash the prior week. 300,000 people gathered to see many of the entertainment acts that Graham had supported over the years, including Santana, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, The Grateful Dead, Robin Williams, Journey, and Joan Baez, who performed and told stories about the famed local celebrity. (Photo by Mark-Sarfati, CC)