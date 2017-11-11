Good News in History, November 11

On this day 25 years ago, the Church of England voted to allow the ordination of women to become priests. (1992)

More Good News on this Date:

Hans Christian Andersen’s The Ugly Duckling was first published (1843)

was first published (1843) The Tomb of the Unknowns soldiers was dedicated at Arlington Cemetery (1921)

soldiers was dedicated at Arlington Cemetery (1921) Rhodesia (now, Zimbabwe) proclaimed its independence from Britain (1965); Angola gained its independence from Portugal (1975)

(now, Zimbabwe) proclaimed its independence from Britain (1965); gained its independence from Portugal (1975) Three US prisoners of Vietnam war were released by Viet Cong to antiwar activist Tom Hayden (1967)

(1967) New Zealand Tomb of the Unknown Warrior was dedicated in Wellington (2004)

Today is Veteran’s Day — also known as Remembrance Day and Armistice Day…

World War I officially ended at 11:00 (the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month), when Germany signed an armistice with the Allies in a railroad car in France—a moment that is annually honored with two-minutes of silence. (1918)