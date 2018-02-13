On this day 45 years ago, a concert at the Rainbow Theatre in London heralded the return of Eric Clapton from heroin-induced isolation—a comeback after two years of inactivity arranged by his friend, Pete Townshend. The show was recorded for an LP (Eric Clapton’s Rainbow Concert) that featured the pair along with Ronnie Wood and Stevie Winwood. In the following twelve months, Clapton recovered from his drug addiction and recorded 461 Ocean Boulevard. SEE the set list… (1973)

The songs played like a greatest hits album of Clapton’s youth:

Layla

Badge

Blues Power

Roll It Over

Little Wing

Bottle Of Red Wine

After Midnight

Bell Bottom Blues

Presence Of The Lord

Tell The Truth

Pearly Queen

Key To The Highway

Let It Rain, and

Crossroads

MORE Good News on this Date:

in the US, Boston Latin School was founded; Benjamin Franklin was its most famous dropout (1635) Spain recognized Portugal’s independence (1668)

(1990) Astronomers announced the discovery of the universe’s largest known diamond, a white dwarf star they named “ Lucy ,” after the Beatles’ song “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” (2004)

devastated the region, 1500 volunteers gathered in a one-day blitz to erect playgrounds for nearly 36,000 New Orleans children, playgrounds that were designed by the schools’ own students (2007) Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd made a historic apology to the Indigenous Australians and their Stolen Generations (2008)

Kevin Rudd made a historic apology to the Indigenous Australians and their Stolen Generations (2008) Washington became the seventh U.S. state to legalize same-sex marriage (2012)

And on this day in 1937, Hal Foster published his first Prince Valiant comic strip with its superb medieval detailing.

Calling it ”an illustrated historical novel”, the Canadian artist, who previously drew the Tarzan strip, would write and illustrate Prince Valiant for the next 42 years.

And, Happy 76th Birthday to Peter Tork, guitarist, singer, keyboardist, and TV performer who was a member of The Monkees. (1942)