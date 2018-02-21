Happy 75th Birthday to David Geffen, the head of Geffen records and co-founder Dreamworks. Born to immigrant parents in Brooklyn, the college drop-out began his entertainment career in the mailroom at the William Morris Agency, where he quickly became a talent agent. At age 27, Geffen co-founded Asylum records, an artist-oriented label that signed The Eagles, Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne, Warren Zevon, Tom Waits, Linda Ronstadt, and (for 2 records) Bob Dylan. His philanthropy is renown, with gifts of more than a half billion dollars in the fields of higher education, medical research, AIDS, the arts, and theatre. WATCH his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame tribute… (1943)

