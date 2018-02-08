Down Syndrome Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Tag: Down Syndrome
Meet the First Ever Baby With Down Syndrome to Win the Gerber Photo Contest
Feb 8, 2018
Kids
High School Wrestler With Down Syndrome Finishes His Final Season Totally Undefeated
Jan 27, 2018
Sports
After Scoring This Astonishing Trick Shot, Teen With Down Syndrome is Contacted By the Globetrotters
Jan 26, 2018
Sports
Boy With Down Syndrome Who Only Knows 12 Words Learns to Speak By Singing ‘You Are My Sunshine’
Jan 18, 2018
Kids
22-Year-Old With Down Syndrome Makes History Competing For Miss USA in State Pageant
Nov 28, 2017
Inspiring
Model Gives Surprise Birthday Photo Shoot to Sister with Down Syndrome: ‘Her Happiness is My Happiness’
Nov 4, 2017
Inspiring
This Powerful Sideline Encounter Will Warm Your Heart
Sep 17, 2017
Sports
If You Ever Need to Get Pumped, Watch this 9-Year-old Singing Whitney Houston
Aug 2, 2017
Kids
Strangers Step Up For Man With Down Syndrome Who Lost Beloved Film Collection in Fire
Jul 18, 2017
Inspiring
Man With Down Syndrome Completes 33 Years of Dedicated Service in Fast Food
May 10, 2017
Inspiring
Woman With Down Syndrome Fulfills Dream of Presenting Weather Forecast on National TV
Mar 15, 2017
Inspiring
Couple With Down Syndrome Celebrates 22 Years Together (Video)
Feb 25, 2017
Inspiring
Teacher Creates Chairs From Tennis Balls to Soothe Autistic Students
Feb 14, 2017
Inspiring
Watch Boy With Down Syndrome Dance With Gaga to “Born This Way”
Feb 8, 2017
Kids
Young Man With Down Syndrome Ignores Naysayers, Opens Own Business
May 6, 2016
Inspiring
Learning Disabilities Don’t Mean You Can’t Perform Intense Shakespeare Speeches (WATCH)
Apr 9, 2016
Arts & Leisure
Steven Tyler Surprises Fan With Down Syndrome, Invites Him On Stage (WATCH)
Apr 4, 2016
Celebrities
Tim Tebow Arranges Night To Remember For 32,000 Special Needs Kids
Feb 19, 2016
Celebrities
Teen With Down Syndrome Sinks Game-ending 3-point Shot (WATCH)
Feb 16, 2016
Sports
Apple Store Employee Comforts Boy With Autism Right On the Floor
Jan 26, 2016
Inspiring
