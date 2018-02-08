 Down Syndrome Archives - Good News Network
Home Tags Down Syndrome

Tag: Down Syndrome

Meet the First Ever Baby With Down Syndrome to Win the Gerber Photo Contest

Kids

High School Wrestler With Down Syndrome Finishes His Final Season Totally Undefeated

Sports

After Scoring This Astonishing Trick Shot, Teen With Down Syndrome is Contacted By the Globetrotters

Sports

Boy With Down Syndrome Who Only Knows 12 Words Learns to Speak By Singing ‘You Are My Sunshine’

Kids

22-Year-Old With Down Syndrome Makes History Competing For Miss USA in State Pageant

Inspiring

Model Gives Surprise Birthday Photo Shoot to Sister with Down Syndrome: ‘Her Happiness is My Happiness’

Inspiring

This Powerful Sideline Encounter Will Warm Your Heart

Sports

If You Ever Need to Get Pumped, Watch this 9-Year-old Singing Whitney Houston

Kids

Strangers Step Up For Man With Down Syndrome Who Lost Beloved Film Collection in Fire

Inspiring

Man With Down Syndrome Completes 33 Years of Dedicated Service in Fast Food

Inspiring

Woman With Down Syndrome Fulfills Dream of Presenting Weather Forecast on National TV

Inspiring

Couple With Down Syndrome Celebrates 22 Years Together (Video)

Inspiring

Teacher Creates Chairs From Tennis Balls to Soothe Autistic Students

Inspiring

Watch Boy With Down Syndrome Dance With Gaga to “Born This Way”

Kids

Young Man With Down Syndrome Ignores Naysayers, Opens Own Business

Inspiring

Learning Disabilities Don’t Mean You Can’t Perform Intense Shakespeare Speeches (WATCH)

Arts & Leisure

Steven Tyler Surprises Fan With Down Syndrome, Invites Him On Stage (WATCH)

Celebrities

Tim Tebow Arranges Night To Remember For 32,000 Special Needs Kids

Celebrities

Teen With Down Syndrome Sinks Game-ending 3-point Shot (WATCH)

Sports

Apple Store Employee Comforts Boy With Autism Right On the Floor

Inspiring
12Page 1 of 2

The Good News Guru

Follow us on Instagram @goodnewsnetwork

© Copyright 1997–2017 GNN, LLC