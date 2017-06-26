Facebook is Celebrating Harry Potter’s 20th Birthday in a Magical Way

It has been 20 years since Muggles were blessed with the first installment of the Harry Potter book series – and Facebook has added a small Easter egg for the fans.

In celebration of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone publication in the UK on June 26th, 1997, the social media giant made the words “Harry Potter”, “Gryffindor”, “Hufflepuff”, “Slytherin”, and “Ravenclaw” appear in their respective colors in Facebook posts.

Additionally, Twitter has added to the anniversary by giving users the chance to tweet a little Harry Potter themed emoji by using the hashtag #HappyPotter20.

The American version of the magical first installment was released one year after the UK version on September 1st, 1998 under the revised name of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Since its publication, the Harry Potter series has sold over 400 million copies, making J.K. Rowling the first author become a billionaire through her works.

And the world has been spellbound by the enchanting universe ever since.

