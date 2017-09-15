Former Publisher Opens $30-million Home to 70 Foster Kids Displaced by Irma News

When these 70 foster children did not have anywhere else to go, they found sanctuary in an unlikely place: a millionaire’s mansion.

The foster children from the SOS Children’s Village in Florida had been staying in a gymnasium for a week without showers—and needed to find other accommodations—so the foster care representatives called Marc Bell, the former executive of Penthouse magazine.

Since the youngsters were welcomed into the $30 million home in Boca Raton, the Bells have treated them to live music, manicures, and performances by a balloon artist.

“They don’t have a mom or a dad so they’re scared, and then their house parents, even know they’re there for them, they’re scared too,” Jennifer told WPEC. “So to have these kids feel welcomed and to just feel comfortable, as a mom it just makes you feel like you’re doing something good.”

“It’s knowing that later on these kids are going to look back and they’re going to want to help someone else.”

Reprint (Photo by Jennifer Taule, CC)