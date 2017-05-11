Fukushima Rice is Safe For the First Time Since Nuclear Disaster

Fukushima Rice is Safe For the First Time Since Nuclear Disaster

World by McKinley Corbley

Japanese rice farmers have finally been able to plant their first crop of rice since the nuclear meltdown six years ago.

Three nuclear reactors in Fukushima were hit by an earthquake in March 2011, reportedly creating the worst nuclear accident since the incident in Chernobyl.

The regional government is also supporting the resuscitated area by launching several initiatives that will help build stronger infrastructure around the fields development.

The harvested rice will be tested for radiation before being shipped off to consumers, but the crops have shown no sign of radiation since experimental crop testing first began in the year following the disaster, according to the Japan Times.

Reprint (Photo by Héctor de Pereda, CC)