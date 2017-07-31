“Game of Thrones” Helps Rescue Farm With Uncommon Animals in Ireland News

While “Game of Thrones” may be about rulers of dragons, this man takes care of much smaller animals – and he is only able to do so because of the beloved television show.

Kenny Gracey is the owner of a small farm in Northern Ireland that cares for “rare” animals that are traditional to the British Isles, such as the Saddleback pig, the Jacob sheep, and the Longhorn cattle.

He and his livestock were saved when the “Game of Thrones” producers coincidentally began filming the first season of the show around the same time that Gracey started having problems.

The producers said that they wanted to use animals that were native to the British Isles for the show’s background scenes – and those animals happened to be on Gracey’s farm. When they asked whether Gracey would be willing to provide these animals, he accepted.

Ever since the show began, Gracey has been paid to be the show’s official animal handler alongside his furry companions – and he says that he has never been happier.

(WATCH the video below)

