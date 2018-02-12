The Lesson: If you have recently suffered through a romantic break-up, things may feel pretty gloomy. That’s why happiness expert Gretchen Rubin has a few tips on how you can refocus your energy, analyze your energy levels, and thrive, despite the hardships of your heart.

Notable Excerpt: “Think about moving on. Change feels refreshing, it feels energizing, so rearranging the furniture or maybe painting the room a different color, so it feels like ‘This is a new beginning–I’m starting fresh because there’s something optimistic and exciting about a fresh start.’ It’s the end of something – and that’s sad. Acknowledge that it’s sad and don’t try to pretend that it’s not, but also it’s exciting and new, too. There’s possibilities now and I don’t even know what those possibilities are.”

The Host: Dubbed a “Happiness Guru”, best-selling author Gretchen Rubin started her career in law and was clerking at the Supreme Court when she realized she wanted to be a writer. To date, the Manhattan-based speaker has written several biographies, self-help guides, and indexes on the happiest places and practices in the world.

Podcast: Her top-ranking, award-winning podcast, “Happier with Gretchen Rubin,” which discusses happiness and good habits.

Books: Rubin is the author of “The Happiness Project”, which spent two years on the New York Times bestsellers list. Her books, including “The Four Tendencies”, “Happier at Home”, and “Better Than Before”, have sold almost three million copies worldwide in more than thirty languages.

(LISTEN to the inspiring talk below) – Photo by ShimelleLaine, CC