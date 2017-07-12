Jimmy Carter Just Made a Solar Farm to Power Half His City Culture

Though it has been over thirty years since former United States president Jimmy Carter was in office, he is still paving the way for a brighter future.

In February, Carter leased out 10 acres of his homeland in Plains, Georgia to be used as a solar farm for the city.

This energy will supply about 50% of the town’s power – which is roughly the equivalent of burning 3,600 tons of coal per year.

“Distributed, clean energy generation is critical to meeting growing energy needs around the world while fighting the effects of climate change,” said Carter in a statement. “I am encouraged by the tremendous progress that solar and other clean energy solutions have made in recent years and expect those trends to continue.”

