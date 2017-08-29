Kenya Attacks Plastic Bag Problem With Toughest Ban in the World News

After 10 years of debate and delay, Kenya has finally approved the world’s strictest plastic bag ban.

Th ban punishes the import, manufacturing, or selling of single-use plastic bags with either 4 years in jail or a $38,000 fine.

Many stores are already beginning to offer fabric bags for ¢10 apiece.

Since Kenya is one of the biggest exporters of plastic bags – reportedly consuming over 24 million bags per years – the legislation was rejected several times before it was approved last week.

The country is now one of forty other countries that have taken action against single-use plastic bags, such as China, Rwanda, and China. The Bangladesh government was the first to do so in 2002.

Plastic bags can take up to 1,000 years to biodegrade, and their increased presence in oceans and water sources is dangerous to wildlife and the environment. Kenyan cows have become more likely to accidentally consume plastic bags, thus increasing their chances of suffocation or injury.

