Minivan Library Brings Literary Relief to Refugees Waiting Patiently to Relocate

The brightly coloured minivan that pulls into Athens' food market, drawing a group of refugees around it, is not carrying something edible. The contents -- hundreds of books -- are there to satisfy a different sort of hunger. For tens of thousands of refugees stuck in Greece for the past two years after European states shut…

