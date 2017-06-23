Miracle Dog Honored for Bringing Owner Out of Coma

This pawesome little pup is being hailed as a “miracle dog” after he woke up his owner from a medically induced coma.

This isn’t the first time that the pup has brought Andy Szasz back from the brink of illness, either – the man first adopted Teddy, a 4-year-old shnauser-poodle mix, from the RSPCA just months before being diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Then, when Andy came down with a bad bout of pneumonia in December, his labored breathing led him to check into the Intensive Care unite at the Southampton, England hospital. Doctors then put him in a medically induced coma for treatment.

While doctors were anticipating Andy to wake up one week after treatment, Andy’s wife Estelle brought Teddy in to say hello to his sleeping owner.

After hearing one bark from his furry companion, Andy woke up – three days earlier than expected.

Teddy has since been honored with a special distinction by the UK’s RSPCA.

“I always tell people I rescued Ted and Ted rescued me,” Szasz said in a statement. “We certainly do have a special bond.”

Reprint