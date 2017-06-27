Pit Bull Elected as Town Mayor in Landslide Election Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

Now THIS is the kind of election that we can get behind.

A 3-year-old pit bull named Brynneth Pawltro has just been elected as the new mayor of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky in a landslide election of 3,300 votes.

The town’s tradition for furry mayors first came about in the 90s when the residents agreed that they had no need for a mayor.

Instead, they decided to start electing animals in a truly representational democratic fashion.

Everyone in the town spends $1 to vote for the pawesome new mayor. Once the election is concluded, all of the money goes right back into the community.

This year in particular, the election funds will go towards rebuilding the town General Store, which burned down in an electrical fire.

(WATCH the video below)

